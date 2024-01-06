Vietnam Prepares Halal Infrastructure for Muslim Tourists

Jakarta, MINA – Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong said that his government is currently preparing halal infrastructure to target the market share of Muslim tourists to his country.

Van Thong is aware that the halal food and service market has a very large market.

“The valuation of the halal market is so large that it is important for economic milestones,” said Van Thong in the annual press meeting at the Vietnamese Embassy Thursday in Jakarta.

The Vietnamese government is also developing a strategy to develop the halal export industry in the form of food products, services, and other products.

Van Thong said that the Vietnamese and Indonesian governments had collaborated in issuing halal certification for industry in Vietnam.

“Because as far as I understand, this certificate is provided by the Government in Indonesia and this is very valuable for Vietnam and industry. “So we hope that in the near future these certificates can be given directly in Vietnam to Vietnamese companies,” he stressed.

Apart from the halal sector, Van Thong emphasized that increasing tourists between the two countries is the main focus, “the close distance and historical and cultural background means that many Vietnamese citizens can visit Indonesia thanks to the direct flights between the two countries,” said the Ambassador.

Van Thong emphasized that tourists from Indonesia can also enjoy unique and beautiful spots in Vietnam, with a relatively fast flight of three hours that can connect Jakarta and Hi Chi Minh City in Vietnam. (T/RE1/P2)

Miraj News Agency (MINA)