Program One Day Khatam Quran Followed by 690 Participants, 23 Groups

Cileungsi, MINA – One Day Khatam Quran (ODKQ) program initiator through the WhatsApp group facility, Sumanto said, that the ODKQ program now has 23 WhatsApp groups within 690 participants

ODKQ continues to open registration for muslimin (male) and muslimat (female) who want to joint.

“Alhamdulillah the One Day Khatam Quran program has been existing for three years, we have been rolling it out in August 2018,” said Sumanto in a gathering and general discussion of One Day Khatam Quran Participants throught virtual, on April 1, at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi.

He said, there needs solidarity from each participant in the group, if only one member does not provide a report then it is necessary to give advice and guidance

“We and team also launching Tromol Infaq Friendship ODKQ program on Last September 2020 to provide aids for people who needs, with the theme Friendship of ODKQ sharing across the country,” he added.

Sumanto revealed, the participants were grateful for the enthusiasm of the Tromol Infaq Friendship ODKQ program and had provided benefits for many people.

Throught the Friday Barokah program, helping mosques and prayer rooms, disasters that occurred in this country, distribution of 345 mushaf after the breakdown of Bekasi embankment, helping the victims of the Flash Flood and Seroja Storm in East Nusa Tenggara.

He said, although the aids not much, it could help brothers affected by disaster. (T/Hju/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)