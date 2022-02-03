Prof. Anbar from Gaza Appreciates the Seriousness of Jama’ah Muslimin to Liberate Al-Aqsa

Gaza, MINA – Prof Mahmoud Anbar from Gaza expressed his pride and appreciation for the seriousness of Jama’ah Muslimin in Indonesia to liberate Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

In general, the Palestinian figure also expressed the happiness of the Palestinian people for the brotherhood and defense of the Indonesian Muslims. He said to MINA on Wednesday.

In particular he said, “We in Palestine appreciate the efforts and activities carried out by Jama’ah Muslimin in Indonesia led by Imaamul Muslimin, Sheikh Yakhsyallah Mansur, may Allah protect him.”

“And we consider what the youth and women of the Jama’ah Muslimin are doing is support for the main cause of Muslims and a step for the victory and liberation of Al Aqsa Mosque and Palestine,” said the professor.

He expressed the joy of the Palestinian people to see the action of solidarity and support from their beloved Muslim brothers in Indonesia and also expressed his great joy in following up on the latest developments on Indonesia’s support for the Palestinian cause.

According to Prof. Mahmud Anbar, Palestinians are happy to take part in the online series of International Women’s Conferences, which will be held on March 17, which will be held from Indonesia to support Palestine, Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“It touched my heart and made me cry with joy,” he said.

“Today, I attended one of the peaceful marches on the streets of Indonesia, where a large number of Indonesian men and women from the Muslim community participated, who raised the Palestinian flag next to the Indonesian flag, their voices resounding and their voices rising with Palestinian chants and Al-Aqsa Mosque,” said Mahmoud.

In closing, Mahmud Anbar called for continued efforts to support the struggle of the Palestinian people and their holiness.

“Greetings to every Indonesian youth who raises the Palestinian flag next to the Indonesian flag while chanting Al-Aqsa is the right of the Muslims. Salute to every young Indonesian woman who raises the Palestinian flag next to the Indonesian flag while shouting Palestine from the bottom of her heart,” said Anbar.

“Greetings and admiration for every father and mother in Indonesia. They raise their children with love to liberate Palestine, Baitul Maqdis and Al-Aqsa Mosque from Zionist hands,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)