Prisoner’s Society: Around 6000 Palestinians were Detained by Israeli Forces Since Start of 2022

Ramallah, MINA – Around 6000 Palestinians, including 739 minors and 141 women, were detained by Israeli forces since the start of 2022, said the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) in a press statement.

PPS said the Israeli occupation issued 1829 administrative detention orders during this year, noting that Jerusalem registered the highest number of arrests, amounting to around 2700 detention cases, WAFA reported.

It said that the year 2022 witnessed severe abuse against prisoners and their families when compared with the last few years, particularly in light of the ongoing extrajudicial executions and the increase in the number of injured detainees who were detained directly after being shot or after a period of time.

It noted that the rising number of wounded detainees in Israeli jails has resulted in high numbers of severe illnesses that require intensive medical follow-up.

PPS stressed that the administrative detentions in 2022 were the most serious when compared to the last few years; the highest of which was recorded in August with 272 new administrative orders and their number reached more than 820 detainees by the end of October.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)