Prince of Wales to Visit Palestine as Guest of President Mahmoud Abbas

Al-Quds, MINA – The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, is expected to visit Palestine next month, according to the official website of the British Royal family.

This visit, which also includes Israel, “will be the first time that The Prince has undertaken a program of engagements in Israel or the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” it said.

The British Consulate General in Jerusalem also announced the visit, WAFA reported.

“We are delighted to announce that we will receive His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, in the Occupied Palestinian Territories in January 2020,” it said.

“I am delighted that The Prince of Wales has accepted President Abbas’ invitation to visit in the New Year. This visit will build on Prince William’s visit last year and allow The Prince to add to the many warm and longstanding relationships he enjoys across the Arab world,” said the British Consul General Philip Hall.(T/R04/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)