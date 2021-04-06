Prince Hamzah Signs Loyalty Letter to King of Jordan

Amman, MINA – Prince Hamzah has signed a letter in which he pledged to adhere to the traditions and approaches of the ruling family of the ruling king Hashimiyah, the Royal Court said in a statement on Monday.

Previous rifts with the Royal family have put the Prince under house arrest.

“I place myself in the hands of His Majesty the King,” read the letter, according to the Royal Jordan Court, Al Jazeera reported.

“I will remain committed to the constitution of the honorable Kingdom of Jordan, and I will always assist and support His Majesty the King and his crown son.”

Prince Hamzah, the former crown prince, signed the letter after he met Prince Hassan, the king’s uncle and other princes on Monday, the Royal Court said.

“The interests of the country must remain above all considerations. We must all support the King in his efforts to protect Jordan and its national interests, ”said the letter.

The signed letter came after King Abdullah II agreed to participate in mediation to remove rifts in the royal family, the Palace said.

The government accuses Prince Hamzah of being involved in an inciting conspiracy to “destabilize the security of the kingdom”. He was detained along with at least 16 other people, including Bassem Awadallah, a former cabinet minister and former head of the royal palace.

On Sunday, the Jordanian authorities said they had thwarted a “sinister plot” by Prince Hamza with foreign assistance. However, Hamzah denied any role and said he was targeted for speaking out against corruption and bad governance. (T/RE1)

