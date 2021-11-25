President Widodo Conveyes Five Points to French Foreign Minister

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo received an honorary visit from the French Minister of European Affairs and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, at the Merdeka Palace, Jakartan on Wednesday. During the meeting, the President conveyed five main points related to relations between the two countries.

“I want to convey a few messages. First, I agree that we will improve communication next year. Indonesia will be the Chair of the G20 and France will be the President of the European Union,” said the President.

Second, during France’s presidency in the European Union, Widodo hopes that negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Indonesia and the European Union will be accelerated and get concrete results.

Third, the President wants France to be Indonesia’s partner in fighting for an open, fair and non-discriminatory trade. It also supports sustainable trade.

“I strongly support sustainable trade. But I object if environmental issues are misused to become trade barriers,” he explained.

Fourth, the President welcomed the increased partnership with the new dialogue mechanism, namely the 2+2 (Minister of Foreign Affairs – Minister of Defense) meeting between the two countries. Fifth, President expressed his gratitude for the support of the French vaccine to Indonesia, the total number of which will reach 4.8 million doses.

Previously, the French Foreign Minister also held a meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Jakarta. The two discussed various issues, one of which was about Myanmar.

“We also exchange views on various regional and world issues including issues related to the Indo-Pacific, multilateralism and the development of the situation in Myanmar,” Foreign Minister Retno said in a virtual press conference, Wednesday (24/11).

Retno added for the issue of multilateralism, efforts to strengthen multilateralism are in line with the initiatives issued by France and Germany at the United Nations, including Indonesia’s participation in it, namely the Alliance for Multilateralism.

In addition, Indonesia and France are also part of a multilateral initiative in the health sector, namely Foreign Policy and Global Health. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)