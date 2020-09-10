President Promises Infrastructure Developmment for Karachi’s Industrial Zones

Karachi, MINA – President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has assured the business community to exclusively launch infrastructure development and utilities projects for industrial zones under the mega Karachi package worth Rs1.1 trillion announced by the federal government last week.

He said this at a meeting with the business community at Sindh Governor House on Wednesday (Sept 8). The

President of Pakistan promises infrastructure developmof for Karachi’s industrial zones

Karachi, MINA – President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has assured the business community to exclusively launch infrastructure development and utilities projects for industrial zones under the mega Karachi package worth Rs1.1 trillion announced by the federal government last week.

He said this at a meeting with the business community at Sindh Governor House on Wednesday (Sept 8). The Express Tribune reported.

At the outset of the meeting, businessmen complained President Alvi that the federal government has not allocated a single penny for the seven industrial zones in the city and different sectors of the economy under the Karachi package.

“The business community is the missing link in the future development under the package,” Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) former President Haroon Farooqi said while talking to President Alvi at the meeting.

“I am here to know what we can do for the business community under the Karachi package,” Alvi said.

“We are determined to resolve the business community’s issues on a priority basis. The federal government will continue its cooperation and collaboration for the betterment of the city and for promoting businesses,” he said. “Karachi is the hub of economic activities of Pakistan.”

He asked businessmen to submit comprehensive proposals for infrastructure projects and utilities in the seven industrial zones of Karachi.

Accompanying President Alvi, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail asked the businessmen to submit their proposals soon, so that the projects could be mentioned in PC1 of the Karachi package.

Industrialists said they would subject their proposals in a week or two. (T/RS2//RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Express Tribune reported.

At the outset of the meeting, businessmen complained President Alvi that the federal government has not allocated a single penny for the seven industrial zones in the city and different sectors of the economy under the Karachi package.

“The business community is the missing link in the future development under the package,” Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) former President Haroon Farooqi said while talking to President Alvi at the meeting.

“I am here to know what we can do for the business community under the Karachi package,” Alvi said.

“We are determined to resolve the business community’s issues on a priority basis. The federal government will continue its cooperation and collaboration for the betterment of the city and for promoting businesses,” he said. “Karachi is the hub of economic activities of Pakistan.”

He asked businessmen to submit comprehensive proposals for infrastructure projects and utilities in the seven industrial zones of Karachi.

Accompanying President Alvi, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail asked the businessmen to submit their proposals soon so that the projects could be mentioned in PC1 of the Karachi package.

Industrialists said they would subject their proposals in a week or two. (T/RS2/)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)