President Leads Indonesian Heroes’ Day Commemoration

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday morning, presided over a National Pilgrimage Ceremony to commemorate Heroes’ Day 2020. The ceremony was held at the Main National Heroes Cemetery, Kalibata, South Jakarta.

Present at the ceremony were Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Social Minister Juliari P. Batubara, Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi, Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko, Military Commander Hadi Tjahjanto, and National Police Chief Idham Azis.

President, acting as the inspector of the ceremony, led a silent silence to commemorate the November 10 1945 battle in Surabaya.

Previously, there was a tribute to the spirits of the heroes led by the Commander of the Ceremony.

“To commemorate the hero’s merits, a moment of silence begins,” said Joko Widodo.

After that, the President put down a wreath and was followed by a prayer for the spirits of the heroes led by the Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi. Then, the final tribute is paid to the spirit of the hero, led by the Commander of the Ceremony.

After the ceremony, President left the venue to sow flowers on the graves of several heroes. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)