75th Indonesian Independence Day, President Leads A Sacred Meditation at Heroes Cemetery

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo o lead over the Apple of Honor and Sacred Meditations ceremony at the Heroes Cemetery (TMP), Kalibata, Jakarta, Monday night at 00.00 local time.

The ceremony is a series of commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Proclamation of Independence of the Republic of Indonesia.

In the ceremony President was accompanied by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin along with other high-ranking officials, one of which was the Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi.

As the inspector of the ceremony, Joko expressed his highest respect for the thousands of heroes who have served and fought for the happiness of the Indonesian state.

“We express our utmost respect for the willingness, sincerity and sanctity of the sacrifices of the heroes in serving the struggle for the happiness of the country and the nation,” Joko said as quoted by CNN.

The President also paid tribute to unknown heroes from all corners of Indonesia.

“We swear and promise, the struggle of the heroes is our struggle and the way to worship is our way too. We pray that the spirits of the heroes are accepted by God Almighty as well as possible,” said the President.

“Likewise, the heroes are not known by their names and places in cities, hamlets, on the slopes of mountains, in canyons and at the bottom of the ocean,” he said.

At least 10,102 heroes were buried at the Kalibata TMP. Among others, 9,131 heroes from the TNI-Polri, 877 heroes of the struggle and national figures. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)