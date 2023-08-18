Grateful for the Independence with Good Charity

By : Ali Farkhan Tsani, Senior Editor of MINA News Agency

On August 17, 2023, Indonesian celebrated for 78 years of the Republic of Indonesia’s independence. Freedom is mercy, compassion, and a gift from Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala.

The independence that was achieved through the struggles of our predecessor heroes, especially from among the scholars, kyai, asatidz, Islamic leaders and students in expelling colonialism with the sentence takbir “Allahu Akbar”.

Independence as a gift from God, which is contained in the Preamble to the 1945 Constitution, “By the grace of God Almighty, and driven by a noble desire, so that the life of a free nation, the people of Indonesia hereby declare their independence”.

Our predecessors have glued together and fixed all the differences that exist within the framework of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia. Until now, Islamic scholars, leaders and ummah have always maintained this unity and integrity, and filled it with development in all fields, with good deeds that continue to progress.

Good deeds that are based on the value of piety to Allah, which will bring blessings from Allah.

Allah mentions in His word:

وَلَوۡ أَنَّ أَهۡلَ ٱلۡقُرَىٰٓ ءَامَنُواْ وَٱتَّقَوۡاْ لَفَتَحۡنَا عَلَيۡہِم بَرَكَـٰتٍ۬ مِّن َ ٱلسَّمَآءِ وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ وَلَـٰكِن كَذَّبُواْ فَأَخَذۡنَـٰهُم بِمَا ڪَانُواْ يَكۡسِبُونَ

Meaning: “If the inhabitants of the lands had faith and were pious, We would have surely bestowed upon them blessings from the heavens and the earth, but they denied [Our verses], then We punished them for their actions.” (QS Al-A’raf [7]: 96).

So that with God’s grace in the form of independence, then continue to fill it so that it can become a good country, full of blessings and God’s forgiveness.

As Allah words:

بَلۡدَةٌ۬ طَيِّبَةٌ۬ وَرَبٌّ غَفُورٌ۬

Meaning: “A good land and [your God] is the Most Forgiving God.” (Sura Saba [34]: 15).

However, tthe verse still continues, don’t let kufr enjoy it. Because if you are kufr, you deny all the graces and gifts of Allah, instead you fill it with various evils, pitting one against the other, and various disobediences. Then what will happen is a test, calamity and even punishment from Allah.

As the next verse warns:

فَأَعۡرَضُواْ فَأَرۡسَلۡنَا عَلَيۡہِمۡ سَيۡلَ ٱلۡعَرِمِ وَبَدَّلۡنَـٰهُم بِجَنَّتَيۡہِمۡ جَ نَّتَيۡنِ ذَوَاتَىۡ أُڪُلٍ خَمۡطٍ۬ وَأَثۡلٍ۬ وَشَىۡءٍ۬ مِّن سِدۡرٍ۬ قَلِيلٍ۬ (١٦) ذَٲ لِكَ جَزَيۡنَـٰهُم بِمَا كَفَرُواْۖ وَهَلۡ نُجَـٰزِىٓ إِلَّا ٱلۡكَفُورَ (١٧)

Meaning: “But they turned away, so We brought on them a great flood and We replaced their two gardens with two gardens where [trees] grew bitter fruit, the Atsl tree and a little of the Sidr tree. (16) Thus, We rewarded them for their disbelief. And We do not impose punishment [such as that], but only on people who completely disbelieve.” (17). (QS Saba [34]: 16-17).

Such is the spirit of independence which is based on unity and oneness in the struggle, which is the source of the nation’s strength. The spirit of unity in the midst of the inevitability of differences that needs to be maintained, so that the pleasures of this independence will last forever.

In the view of Islam, in fact Islam is here to bring the mission of liberation for humans from all forms of colonialism and oppression. Islam exists to improve the morals of mankind and then only serve Allah. Included in this is freeing humans from the shackles of lust that encourage humans to be destructive towards constructive humans.

The real mission of Islam is also to humanize humans, eliminate racism, and uphold human rights.

Islamic teachings also place humans as servants of Allah who have a mission to prosper life in this world, bringing as teachings that bring mercy to the universe (rahmatan lil ‘alamin).

Therefore, one’s faith is not perfect, when the piety of worship is shown by prayer, dhikr, fasting, reciting the Quran, and others, does not have positive implications for the social piety of humanity.

This social piety includes encouraging the liberation of colonized countries. Like today Palestine, the only country in the world that is still colonized by colonialists. We continue to support it to enjoy true independence, as we, the Indonesian people, celebrate it.

For this reason, on this year’s celebration of Indonesian independence, let us further strengthen the unity and integrity of the people and nation, leave all conflict and hostility behind, we welcome future challenges with a spirit of good deeds to build a country that pleases God. Amen. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)