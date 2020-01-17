President Jokowi Talks Preparations for FIFA U-20 World Cup

President accompanied by the Vice President and the Secretary of State when entering the Limited Meeting Room at the Presidential Office, DKI Jakarta Province, Friday (17/1). (Photo: Humas/Jay)

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the holding of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2021 was very close so it needed to be prepared in relation to the stadium location to be used for competition.

“I received a report that there were 10 stadiums prepared, 6 main stadiums and 4 reserve stadiums. I ask that this really be checked into the field, it must be truly representative for world class matches, “said the President while chairing a Limited Meeting at the Presidential Office, Jakarta Province on Friday, thus quoted from Setkab.go.id.

In the meeting, the President requested that the checks were started from the environment, the field, seats, changing rooms, toilets, to media outlets that are truly representative.

“If there are indeed shortcomings and need to be renovated, they need to be refined so that they are really prepared immediately, so that they are ready to be used in 2021,” President Jokowi said.

The second directive delivered, the President also requested that the connectivity between the stadium and the means of transportation of accommodation for participants of the FIFA U-20 World Cup competition must be seen.

“Do not let the match, for example, be late because of connectivity issues. Therefore, accommodation facilities and infrastructure must also have world class services, ” the President stressed.

For the reason, the President requested that the event must be used to promote Indonesia to the world. According to him, it is an important moment to show the world that Indonesia is a developed country, a large nation, and a developed country that is able to carry out international events very well.

“Remember that the FIFA U-20 World Cup will be the center of attention, world spotlight because this event will be attended by 24 countries from 5 continents,” the Head of State stated.

At the end of the introduction, the President asked that Indonesia’s experience and success in organizing the Asian Games and the Asian Paragames in 2018 be used as a reference, becoming the standard in organizing the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2021.

The meeting was attended by Coordinating Minister for Politics and Security, Coordinating Minister for PMK, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs, Minister of Foreign Affairs, other ministers and agencies. (T/RE1)

