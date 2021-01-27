President Jokowi Inaugurated New National Police Chief

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Listyo Sigit Prabowo as Chief of the Indonesian National Police at the State Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday at 09.40 a.m.

Listyo Sigit replaces Idham Azis who is entering retirement. He also moved up a notch, from commissioner general to general.

“By God Almighty, I make a serious promise, that I will be loyal to the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia which is based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia.”

“And I will carry out all laws and regulations in a straightforward manner for the sake of my service to the nation and state.”

“That in carrying out my job duties, I will uphold the ethics of work as well as possible and with a full sense of responsibility. That I will uphold Tribrata. ”

“May God help me,” said Jokowi, who was later imitated by Listyo Sigit.

The appointment of Sigit as the National Police Chief is stated in the Presidential Decree (Keppres) of the Republic of Indonesia Number 5 of 2021 concerning the Appointment of the Chief of the Indonesian National Police. Thus, Sigit officially became the National Police Chief replacing Idham Azis.

The Presidential Decree also stated that Jokowi honorably dismissed General (Pol) Idham Azis as the National Police Chief.

On Wednesday, Listyo Sigit also underwent a fit and proper test with Commission III of the Indonesian Parliament. In a plenary session, the DPR passed the Commission III decision which approved the appointment of Sigit as the National Police Chief.

The approval was then conveyed by the Chairman of the Indonesian Parliament Puan Maharani to President Jokowi by letter, and was received by the Presidential Palace, Friday (22/1). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)