President Jokowi: ASEAN Has Two Heavy Challenges

President Jokowi at the Plenary Session of the 40th ASEAN Summit at the Sokha Hotel, Phnom Penh, Friday (11/11/2022). (Photo: BPMI Setpres/Laily Rachev)

Phnom Penh, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said that ASEAN is currently facing two very formidable challenges, both externally, namely the rivalry between major powers which is getting sharper and internal, namely the crisis in Myanmar.

Therefore, Jokowi underlined the importance of the maximum efforts of ASEAN countries to maintain unity and centrality.

“Have each of us done our best to maintain ASEAN unity and centrality? I don’t want ASEAN unity and centrality to be just an empty mantra,” said Jokowi when delivering his introduction at the Plenary Session of the 40th ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh on Friday as quoted from Setkab.go.id.

Jokowi emphasized that ASEAN leaders must interpret it concretely because ASEAN’s credibility and relevance depend on ASEAN’s unity and centrality.

He also invited ASEAN leaders to prove to the people of ASEAN and the world that ASEAN matters and is relevant.

“Remain an anchor for regional stability and remain the center of regional and world growth. ASEAN matters, the epicenter of growth,” concluded Jokowi. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)