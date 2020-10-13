President Joko Widodo Orders His Ministers to Anticipate the Impact of Lanina

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo ordered his ministers to anticipate the impact of an increase in rainfall due to the Lanina phenomenon.

Based on the information he received from the Agency, Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG), President said the monthly rainfall in Indonesia would increase 22-40 percent above normal.

“Therefore, I want all of us to prepare ourselves to anticipate the possibility of a hydro-meteorological disaster,” Jokowi said in a closed meeting on Tuesday as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

In addition, he also asked his ministers to anticipate the impact of Lanina on agricultural production, fisheries and transportation.

“So it really counts, because 20 to 40 percent is not a small increase,” he explained.

He also requested that his subordinates disseminate and deliver information on weather developments to all provinces and regions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)