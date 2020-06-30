President Appoints Indonesian Honorary Consul in Vladivostok

Ambassador Wahid Supriyadi presented a Letter of Lecture from Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Anton Zubko, Indonesian Honorary Consul in Vladivostok, Russia (Photo: Indonesian Embassy in Moscow)

Moscow, MINA – President Joko Widodo appoints Anton Aleksandrovich Zubko (32) as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Vladivostok with a working area in Russia’s Far East that includes Primorsky Krai, Khabarovsky Krai, Kamchatsky Krai, and Sakhalinskaya Oblast.

The inauguration of Anton Zubko as Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia is marked by the presentation of the Letter of Commission signed by President Joko Widodo and Exequatur from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation to Anton Zubko by the Indonesian Ambassador to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, M. Wahid Supriyadi, in Indonesian Embassy in Moscow on Monday (June 29).

“Considering that it is proper and very necessary in Vladivostok, the Russian Federation, someone who is capable of representing me is concerned and takes care of the interests of the state and citizens of the Republic of Indonesia, and that I place full trust and confidence in Mr. Anton’s honesty, loyalty and skill. Aleksandrovich Zubko, “quoted the Tauliah Letter from President Joko Widodo.

In the inauguration ceremony which was also attended by all the ranks of the Indonesian Embassy in Moscow, Ambassador Wahid expressed the hope that the Indonesian Honorary Consul in Vladivostok could further strengthen and improve relations between Indonesia and Russia, particularly with Russia’s Far East.

“The potential for cooperation between Indonesia and Russia is huge. Russia is very broad and Vladivostok is quite far from Moscow. The presence of the Indonesian Honorary Consul in Vladivostok is very appropriate to support the development of Indonesia’s cooperation with Russia’s Far East region,” Wahid said.

He emphasized the Honorary Consul’s support to further enhance cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, tourism, education, and culture, including protecting and protecting Indonesian citizens in the Far East region of Russia.

Anton Zubko who was present at the Indonesian Embassy in Moscow wearing Indonesian batik said he felt a very high honor to be trusted as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in the Far East region of Russia.

He said he would try to carry out this trust as well as possible and work closely with the Indonesian Embassy in Moscow.

Anton Zubkov is a restaurant and cafe chain entrepreneur in Vladivostok, and exports and imports of food products from and to the Asia Pacific region. In the past five years, his cafe network has also been supplying coffee beans from Indonesia on a regular basis.

Anton Zubkov, who had studied in Australia, knew a lot about Indonesia and several times visited Indonesia.

In 2020 the diplomatic relations between the two countries will be 70 years.

Russia is a vast country geographically, from Kaliningrad in the West to Kamchatka in the East.

Direct flight Moscow-Vladivostok around 8.5 hours with a time difference of 7 hours.

The Russian government develops the Russian Far East region based in Vladivostok as a hub for Russian cooperation with the Asia Pacific region.

Various international activities were held in Vladivostok, such as APEC 2012, which was attended by the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the annual Eastern Economic Forum.

Geographically, Indonesia is closer to Vladivostok than to Moscow. At present a number of Indonesian products enter the Russian market through Vladivostok, such as coffee and beer.

It id not a few Russians from the Far East region of Russia through Vladivostok who traveled to Indonesia, especially Bali.

Based on the notes of the Indonesian Embassy in Moscow, there are 56 Indonesian citizens in the Far East region of Russia including 35 of them in Vladivostok, mostly students.

“It is time for Indonesia to make Vladivostok the entrance of Indonesian products into the Russian Far East,” Wahid said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)