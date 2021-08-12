Indonesia Talks About Umrah with Saudi Deputy Minister of Hajj

Riyadh, MINA – Indonesian Consul for Hajj at the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia (KJRI) Jeddah, Endang Jumali, said that his party had met with the Deputy Minister of Hajj Saudi Arabia to discuss the implementation of the Umrah pilgrimage.

“Diplomatic efforts have also been carried out, yesterday we met with the Deputy Minister of Hajj,” said Endang aa quoted Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

He explained that Saudi Arabia had opened the organization of Umrah for pilgrims from outside the country.

Even so, he could not provide certainty about the departure of prospective Umrah pilgrims from Indonesia.

Because according to him, Indonesia is still hampered by several things, including the status of suspension or a ban on flying.

“Indonesia is still suspended with 9 other countries,” he said.

In addition, the status of the Sinovac vaccine, which is used by most of the Indonesian population, is still being analyzed by the Saudi Ministry of Health as a flight requirement.

“God willing, in the near future it will be recognized and can be used for Umrah,” he continued.

Previously, Saudi Arabia announced that the capacity for Umrah pilgrims would be increased by Saudi authorities from 60,000 people per month to 2 million people.

At the end of last July, the government of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia also stated that nine countries could not make direct flights, namely India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa and Lebanon.

Umrah pilgrims from nine countries must transit in a third country outside the nine countries to quarantine for 14 days, before flying to Saudi Arabia.

In addition to the age requirement of 18 years and over, Saudi Arabia requires that Umrah pilgrims have been fully vaccinated with one of these four vaccines: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson.

However, for Umrah pilgrims who are vaccinated with vaccines made in China such as Sinovac or Sinopharm, Saudi Arabia is still allowed to leave on the condition that the pilgrims are vaccinated with one of the above vaccines. Deputy Minister of Hajj to discuss the certainty of Umrah

Endang said the status of Sinovac’s vaccine is still being analyzed by the Saudi Ministry of Health. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)