Russia Wants to Build Nuclear Power Plants in Indonesia

Moscow, MINA – Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi said Rosatom, a Russian state-owned nuclear company wants to establish the first nuclear power plant in Indonesia.

“Rosatom has prepared a detailed proposal on the establishment of the first nuclear power plant in Indonesia. And we have sent it, because it will be handled by various ministries in Indonesia,” Wahid said in an interview with Sputnik in Moscow last week.

According to Wahid, the Province of West Kalimantan (West Kalimantan) has been proposed as a potential location for the establishment of nuclear power plants.

Wahid added Governor Sutarmidji stated the willingness of his region to be the location of the tenana nuclear plant construction.

“At least there is one province, West Kalimantan, which is ready to host the first factory. The governor has stated that they are ready to have the first (nuclear power) plant in Indonesia,” Wahid said.

At this stage, according to him, discussions between Rosatom and officials in Jakarta were still ongoing, despite the disruption triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Because of the rampant coronavirus, a meeting between Russian and Indonesian officials cannot be held in the near future.

“There are some defects due to the coronavirus, so that every private meeting is not possible until the pandemic ends. But the process continues,” Wahid said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)