Prayer when An Earthquake Occurs

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 occurred in Cianjur Regency, West Java, Indonesia on Monday, November 21 2022 at 01.21 p.m.

The shock from this disaster was even felt as far as the Capital City Jakarta and enough to make the people excited.

In Islam, a Muslim is encouraged to pray on various occasions, whether when he is happy, sad or in difficult circumstances such as when a disaster occurs.

The earthquake is also one of the events that is recommended for Muslims to pray at this event.

The pronunciation of the recommended prayer during an earthquake is as follows:

اللَّهُمَّ إِنِّى أَسْأَلُكَ خَيْرَهَا وَخَيْرَ مَا فِيهَا وَخَيْرَ مَا أُرْسِلَتْ بِهِ وَأَعُوذُ بِكَ مِنْ شَرِّهَا وَشَرِّ مَا فِيهَا وَشَرِّ مَا أُرْسِلَتْ بِهِ

It means: “O Allah, I really ask You for the goodness of what happened, the good that is in it and the good that You send with this incident. And I seek refuge in You from the bad, the bad that is in it and the bad that You send with it .”

Earthquakes also occurred at the time of the Prophet Muhammad. He also put his hands on the earth, saying: “Calm down, because your time has not yet come.” Then, the Prophet turned to his Companions and said: “Indeed, your Lord is really reprimanding you, so pay attention to His rebuke.”

After that, an earthquake occurred again during the time of Umar bin al-Khatthab, then he said, ‘O people, this earthquake did not happen but because of your actions. By the One in whose hands my soul is, if this event were to happen again, I would no longer want to live with you in this place, forever. (T/RE1)

Source: https://iqra.republika.co.id/berita/rlsxj7430/doa-saat-terjadi-gempa

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)