Prabowo Subianto: Indonesia Ready to Send Peacekeeping Forces for Gaza Cease-fire

Singapore, MINA – Indonesia on Saturday said it is ready to provide peacekeeping forces for a cease-fire in Gaza, where Israeli forces have killed nearly 36,400 Palestinians, including women and children, since last October, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Indonesia supports all efforts and measures towards the creation of a two-state solution in the Middle East. “We are prepared to provide humanitarian assistance and peacekeeping forces to maintain a ceasefire,” Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto said in his speech at the annual Asia Security Summit in Singapore.

Stressing the need for a “continuous ” dialogue on the heels of “persistent” conflicts around the world, notably in Ukraine and the Middle East, Prabowo noted that without sustained cooperation, a lasting peace cannot be found.

He called on the US and China to cooperate for the “common good of humanity.”

‘We call upon China and the US and its Western allies to rise to their leadership responsibilities as great powers. We’re convinced that they cannot only coexist but cooperate for the common good of humanity,” Subianto said.

“With great power, comes great responsibilities, … nationalism must be balanced by humanity, patriotism must be tempered by wisdom and respect,” he added.

He said: “Pursuing peace, security, stability, and prosperity are the cornerstones of our international engagements. Only with dialogue and cooperation can we achieve these goals.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)