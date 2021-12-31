PPS: 547 Palestinians Imprisoned for Life by Israel

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said the number of Palestinians sentenced to life in prison by Israeli authorities had jumped to 547.

PPS said in a statement that the number continued to grow after Palestinian Youssef Zuhour was sentenced to life in prison by an Israeli military court in Ofer camp, Anadolu Agency reported Friday.

In addition, the 24-year-old Zuhour received an additional 1.5 million shekel fine.

Zuhour, a native of Hebron, in the southern West Bank, is the third prisoner to be sentenced to life terms, while the other two were Qassem Asafra and Nasir Asafra.

PPS said the three Palestinians were arrested in August 2019 and their homes demolished by Israeli forces as part of collective punitive measures.

According to the Prisoners Information Office, a Gaza-based NGO, there are about 4,550 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including 32 women, 170 children and 500 administrative prisoners.

Administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to hold a prisoner indefinitely, without prosecution or trial. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)