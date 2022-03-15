Poland to Accept Palestinian Students from Ukraine

Warsawa, MINA – Poland agreed to accept Palestinian students from Ukrainian universities who fled the country due to the Russian military offensive since last month.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement that the Polish Ministry of Education agreed to help Palestinian crew members continue their education in the countr, Wafa reported on Tuesday.

Palestinian students are asked to go to Polish universities that offer their major and present them with a paper to prove their year and place of study.

Those who do not have the proper documents to prove the year of study must present documents proving that they studied at a Ukrainian university and take an aptitude test at a Polish university to prove their level of competence.

However, non-Ukrainian students who complete their studies at Polish universities will not get preferential treatment, such as financial support, from Polish authorities and will have to pay their own tuition fees according to Polish law. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)