PLO: Most Arab Countries Stop Supporting Palestine

Ramallah, MINA – The Secretary of Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erakat revealed that most Arab countries have stopped helping Palestinians in financial matters, Al-Khaleej Online reported.

Marking the start of preparations for the 154th meeting of foreign ministers of Arab League member countries, Erekat said the agenda for the meeting included eight things, most importantly Arab cooperation, the Palestinian issue, the Israeli-Arab conflict, Arab affairs and national security. MEMO reported on Wednesday.

“Our message at the Arab League ministerial council meeting is that we hope you will take a decision to fill the gap created by the UAE-Israel normalization,” Erekat said.

He also hopes that the Arab League will renew its commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative and the resolutions of the previous Arab League meetings held in 2018 and 2019.

Erekat thanked Arab countries who reaffirmed their commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Morocco, Sudan, Algeria, Kuwait, and Qatar.

“We don’t want the support of our Arab brothers beyond their means,” he said.

“What we need is to renew their commitment to the Peace Initiative that they proposed and approved and to implement the successive resolutions of the Arab League meetings regarding the financial security network for Palestine,” he said.

On August 13, President of the United States (US) Donald Trump announced a peace deal between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi says the deal is an attempt to prevent Tel Aviv’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, however, opponents believe normalization efforts have begun over the years because Israeli officials have paid official visits to the UAE and attended conferences in an unrelated country or otherwise with the occupied country.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied this, saying the annexation was not stopped, but only postponed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)