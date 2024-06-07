Arab Countries Announce Beginning of Dzulhijjah on Friday, June 7

Hilal at the beginning of the month (Al Etihad)

Cairo, MINA – Several Arab countries announced that the beginning of Dzulhijjah 1445 would fall on Friday, based on the sighting of the new moon on Thursday afternoon local time.

Egypt and Jordan were among the Arab countries to make the announcement, following a ruling by Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court. Al Etihad reported.

The official Saudi News Agency wrote, in a post on platform.

His Excellency the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Jordan, Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Al-Hasanat, announced the initial determination of Dzulhijjah, Wukuf at Arafah and Eid al-Adha 1445 H. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)