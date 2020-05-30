PCHR: Last Week, Israel Committed 106 Human Rights Violations in Palestine

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) documented 106 violations of international human rights and international humanitarian international law (IHL) committed by Israeli forces and illegal Israeli settlers in occupied Palestine last week.

In its report, Israeli forces shot and wounded five Palestinian civilians, including a child in an attack on Ramallah and Tubas.

Israeli forces also carried out 47 raids into the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. Thus quoted from Wafa News Agency on Saturday.

The incursion targeted civilian homes and caused fear. 48 Palestinians were arrested, including 2 children.

PCHR also documented eight violations of Israeli authorities for the expansion of illegal settlements, such as demolition of caravans and homes of Palestinian residents in the Jordan Valley.

Three Palestinians were even forced to destroy their own homes.

Illegal settlers of Israel also took part in committing human rights violations, namely burning and cutting down productive plantations owned by Palestinians.

In addition, they also carried out attacks against Palestinians, including their vehicles.

In Gaza, Israeli forces destroyed agricultural land east of the Gaza Strip.

PCHR also said Israeli forces used the Erez crossing on the Gaza-Israel border as an ambush to arrest Palestinians. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)