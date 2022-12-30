PCBS: Nearly Seven Million Palestinians Still Live Abroad

Ramallah, MINA – By the end of 2022, the population in Palestine within the 1967 limits had reached more than 5.4 million, with an annual increase of 2.4 percent, while nearly seven million Palestinians still lived abroad as diaspora, said the Bureau The Palestinian Statistics Center (PCBS), Wafa reported Thursday.

In a brief on the status of the Palestinian people, the PCBS said the estimated number at the end of 2022 would be around 14.3 million, of whom 5.4 million live in the State of Palestine, more than a third of whom live in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, 1.7 million Palestinians live in Israel currently, while some 6.4 million live in Arab countries and 761,000 live abroad.

According to the PCBS, the number of Palestinians and Jews in the holy land of Palestine alone is expected to reach a common figure of 7.1 million by the end of 2022.

The age of the population of Palestine is calculated to be dominated by teenagers with a calculation of more than a third of the population aged less than 15 years.

In detail, the percentage of individuals aged 0 to 14 years will be 38 percent of the total population by the end of 2022 (36 percent in the West Bank and 41 percent in the Gaza Strip). The percentage of the elderly population 65 years and over reaches 3 percent (4 percent in the West Bank and 3 percent in the Gaza Strip).

The total fertility rate between 2017 and 2019 decreased to four births compared to five births in 1999 (four births in both areas, the West Bank and Gaza Strip).

Under-five mortality rate in Palestine is 14 per 1000 between 2015 and 2019; (15 in the West Bank and 14 in the Gaza Strip). The year following, the infant mortality rate in Palestine reached 12 per 1000 (12 in the West Bank and 13 in the Gaza Strip). The data also shows a decrease in child mortality over the last 10 years, where this rate reached 15 children per 1000. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)