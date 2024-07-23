Palestinians to Form Interim National Government

Beijing, MINA – Palestinians faction Tuesday agreed to form an “interim national reconciliation” government focused on the post-war governance of Gaza, China’s foreign minister said, Anadolu Agency reports.

Wang Yi’s announcement came after representatives from 14 groups of Palestinian factions signed Beijing Declaration after holding talks in Beijing since Sunday.

The Palestinian factions pledged to “end divisions and strengthen unity,” the declaration read.

“The key to the internal reconciliation process of the Palestinian factions is to maintain firm confidence, grasp the direction and proceed step by step,” Wang said, according to a statement released by China’s Foreign Ministry.

Wang said the “most significant highlight” of the Beijing Declaration among the Palestinian factions “is the agreement to form an interim national reconciliation government focused on the post-war governance of Gaza.”

“The strongest call is for the creation of a truly independent Palestinian state in accordance with relevant UN resolutions,” Wang said.

He added: “The core outcome is to make clear that the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) is the sole legitimate representative of all the Palestinian people.” (T/RE1/P2)

