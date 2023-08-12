Abbas, Haniyeh Agree to Expedite Formation of Joint Committee

Al-Quds, MINA – The President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas and the Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyah agreed to accelerate the formation of a committee to discuss the prospects for Palestinian reconciliation. This was quoted from MEMO on Saturday.

According to a Hamas statement, Haniyah called by phone with Abbas as part of following up on the results of a meeting of Palestinian factions at the secretary-general level in Al-Alamein, Egypt on July 30.

During the meeting, it was agreed that the formation of a follow-up committee for inter-group reconciliation which would discuss all relevant matters must be expedited.

On July 27, President Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a closed meeting with Abbas and Haniyah. Erdogan said that Turkiye would welcome Palestine to solve their internal problems. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)