Hamas Asks Fatah to Lift Sanctions Against Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas group has asked the Palestinian Authority and Fatah to lift the sanctions imposed on the Gaza Strip. This is because national elections will be held in May.

Hamas Political Bureau member Khalil Al-Hayya asked the Palestinian Authority to lift the sanctions imposed on Gaza in 2017. The sanctions include the suspension of the salaries of thousands of former civil servants and family allowances of Palestinians injured or killed by Israeli attacks.

“It is time to lift the sanctions imposed on the Gaza Strip. This is a popular demand. It is time to end the sanctions. We ask our brothers in the Palestinian Authority and Fatah to end the sanctions,” Al-Hayya said on Wednesday, Middle East Monitor reported.

He called for consensus between Palestinian political parties.

“We have to start from the political basis in defining the enemy and how to deal with it. If we agree on the minimum level of the political program, it will open the door to greater consensus, and the basis must be ready for the formation of lists and factions to participate in elections,” he said.

Al-Hayya explained Hamas is working on a number of scenarios and forms of participation in the upcoming elections. It will also depend on what is agreed in the Cairo negotiations that will be held next week.

He also warned Israel against “spoiling” Palestinian elections by banning or arresting candidates. “Our people cannot vote when their hands are tied. Israel should not be allowed to decide who will run for our elections,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)