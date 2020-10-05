Palestinians Stab Israeli Soldiers in West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli troops on Monday detained nine Palestinians in the occupied territories, including one Palestinian, following an alleged attempt to stab Israeli soldiers in the southern West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) reported Israeli soldiers detaining Palestinians in Hebron, claiming he had attempted to stab Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint near the village of Beit Ainoon.

There is no Palestinian confirmation of the incident other than the detention of Palestinian men and there is no reports of injuries on the part of the Israeli army, Wafa reported.

PPS also reported that Israel detained two Palestinians in the village of Beit Fajjar, in the southern West Bank, and four others from the north of the West Bank, three of whom are from the city of Jenin and one from Nablus.

In occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces detained two Palestinians in the Issawiyeh neighborhood.

In a subsequent update to the detention data, the PPS included three other Palestinians held by Israeli forces in the southern West Bank, including a 56-year-old man and his 33-year-old son,

It raises the number detained for rejecting Israeli occupation of Palestinian land to 12. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)