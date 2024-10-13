Palestinians Resistances in Jabaliya Target 15 Israeli Soldiers, Tanks

Gaza, MINA – Since Israeli Occupation Forces renewed its attacks on the Jabaliya refugee camp, a week ago, Palestinian Resistance, especially in northern Gaza, began escalating their attacks as well.

Accordinh to Palestine Chronicle, the latest such operation took place west of the Jabaliya camp on Saturday where the Resistance targeted 15 Israeli soldiers using a ‘Thaqib’ barrel bomb.

In a statement communicated through their Telegram channel, Al-Qassam Brigades said that its fighters detonated a highly explosive device aimed at a “Zionist infantry of 15 soldiers who were trying to storm a house, killing and wounding its members” near the Itisalat Junction, west of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam also published a video showing the detonation of a booby-trapped tunnel shaft against an Israeli engineering force in the Rayyan area, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades also reported that they had successfully targeted several Israeli tanks and personnel carriers in various parts of the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)