Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Palestinians Prepare Tents for Families Returning to Northern Gaza after Ceasefire

Winter in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Gaza, MINA – Palestinians in northern Gaza prepared tent encampments for displaced families on Thursday, two days before they were expected to return to their home areas in accordance with the timeline of a ceasefire deal agreed between Israel and Hamas, Middle East Monitor reported.

On open ground surrounded by blown-out buildings, a group of men began putting up rows of white tents to receive families who are planning to return north on Saturday, when the Palestinian group, Hamas, is due to release a second batch of hostages in return for dozens of Palestinians jailed by Israel.

Many of the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians expected to head back to the northern Gaza Strip will return to homes in ruins after a 15-month Israeli military offensive that has laid waste to the enclave and killed more than 47,000 Gazans.

In October, Israeli forces returned to areas of the north in a major anti-Hamas operation focused on Jabalia Refugee Camp near Gaza City and Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya towns, clearing the area of its inhabitants and razing most of its buildings.

Also Read: Number of Israeli Occupation Military Tops Resign over Al-Aqsa Flood Operation

“Is this the tent that we dreamed of? This will have to fit 10 people. This tent is for my children coming from the south. Really, is this adequate space?” asked Wael Jundiya, as he prepared a tent for his children who will return from where they have been sheltering in the Mawasi coastal area of the south.

“On Saturday, people will come from the south and flood Gaza (City), where will they go? This camp will fit 100, 200 people. There will be 1.5 million coming from the south,” said Jundiya. []

Also Read: Hamas to Release Four Israeli Female on Saturday’s Prisoner Exchange

