Palestinians Organize Sit-in in Support of Hunger-Striking Palestinian Prisoners

Gaza, MINA – On Wednesday 9 June, 2021, the Prisoners’ Committees of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Islamic Jihad movement organized a sit-in in front of the headquarters of the High Commissioner in Gaza, in support of the hunger-striking prisoners in the Israeli occupation jails.

According to MINA’s correspondent in Gaza, activists from the both movements, patriotic figures, and the families of the Palestinian prisoners participated in the stand.

Atiyya Basyoni, a leader in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, said that there is a clear escalation in the brutal Israeli occupation crimes against Palestinian prisoners, noting that this coincides with widespread arrest campaigns against dozens of young men, children, students, journalists and Palestinian leadership figures.

Basyoni warned against the continuation of the policy of administrative detention against peaceful Palestinians. He added that the escalation inside factor prisons is an important factor for a new explosion of the situation in the Palestinian territories.

He also stressed that the factions will not stand idly, and they and the whole Palestinian people are ready to rise up in support of the prisoners and against the Israeli violations.

Basyoni, called on international institutions, especially the Red Cross, to interfere urgently in order to end the policy of administrative detention, as well as the suffering of hunger-striking prisoners and patients suffering from the policy of medical negligence inside the Israeli prisons. (L/MS/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)