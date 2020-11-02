Palestinians Hold Solidarity Action for Turkey Earthquake Victims

Gaza Strip, MINA – Dozens of Palestinians hold action in Gaza Strip on Sunday to show solidarity for Turkey which was hit by an earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Ritcher Scale.

The epicenter of the earthquake occurred in the Aegean Sea at a depth of 16.5 kilometers (10.3 miles). It hit Izmir, Turkey third largest city, on Friday, leaving at least 51 people dead and 900 injured.

“This action to shows love and solidarity for the Turkish after the earthquake,” said Deir Al-Balah Mayor Deyab El-Louh, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The Palestinian are here today to tell the Turkish people that we support them and with whoever supports our cause,” he added.

El-Louh also praised Turkey support for the Palestinians to end Israel decades-long occupation of their land.

Participants waved Turkey flags and an image of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the rally which was organized by the municipality of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)