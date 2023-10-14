Thousands of Muslims in Tasikmalaya Hold Solidarity Action with Palestine

Tasikmalaya, MINA – Thousands of Muslims from Tasikmalaya who are members of the Tasikmalaya Muslim Community and Activist Alliance (Al-Mumtaz) held a Solidarity Action for the Palestinian people, in the courtyard of the Great Mosque of Tasikmalaya City, West Java, after Friday prayers.

Hilmi Afwan as the head of Al-Mumtaz activists in his speech in front of thousands of action participants said, “Palestine is not just a matter for the Palestinian people, but a matter for all Muslims in the world, because Palestine is the right of all of us, haqquna.”

“Palestine is the land of the Prophets, as well as a blessed land in the Sham region. “It is our obligation to take part in caring for Palestine,” he said.

He also stated “We the people of Tasikmalaya want to convey to the Israeli occupation that if you submit to the power of the United States, then by Allah we submit to the Almighty power, Allah. The power of Allah will never be defeated, God willing, in time the victory of the Islamic Ummah will be achieved.”

Another speaker from the Islamic Unity Organization (Persis) Tasikmalaya, said in his oration, “We are of course on the same page as all the brothers in supporting Palestinian independence.”

Meanwhile, Hasan Yusuf, from the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Tasikmalaya said, “There is no journey unless we come together like today, together to liberate Palestine.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)