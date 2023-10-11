Solidarity Action with Palestine in Jakarta Demands the US Stop Supporting Israel

Hundreds of people attended Solidarity Action with Palestine at the US Embassy in Jakarta (photo: Abdullah/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA Solidarity Action with Palestine in Jakarta which is organized by the humanitarian organization Aqsa Working Group (AWG) demanded that the United States (US) stop supporting Israel which is used to carry out colonization in Palestine.

“We demand that America stop supporting and financing Israel’s colonization of Palestine,” said AWG Presidium Muhammad Anshorullah to media crew on the sidelines of the Solidarity Action with Palestine in front of the US Embassy in Jakarta on Wednesday.

In addition, Anshorullah urged the US not to be hypocritical by condemning human rights violations in western countries, but to facilitate Israel’s colonization of Palestine.

“We stand here, in front of the American Embassy, ​​condemning America’s hypocrisy as a benefactor of Israel’s colonization of Palestine,” he stressed.

The AWG Presidium also demands that international institutions, especially the UN, take responsibility for the suffering of the Palestinian people. Because it was the UN that became the legitimator for Zionist Israel to carry out colonization through Resolution 181 of 1947.

This responsibility includes taking firm steps against Israel’s various human violations against the Palestinian people and the Al Aqsa Mosque and urging the UN to expel Israel from UN membership.

Hundreds of Muslims from various regions of Indonesia, such as Jakarta, Bogor, Bekasi, Depok, Medan and others attended Solidarity Action with Palestine at the US Embassy in Jakarta.

This action is a form of concern or solidarity of Indonesian Muslims for the Palestinian people who are currently suffering increasingly due to indiscriminate Israeli military attacks in the Gaza Strip and elsewhere.

The Israeli military attack on the Gaza Strip which has been going on since Saturday has resulted in hundreds of casualties and the destruction of residents’ houses, mosques and hospitals, including the destruction of the Indonesian Hospital. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)