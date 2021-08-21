53 Members US House of Representatives Ask Biden to Urge Israel to Lift Gaza Blockade

Washington, MINA – Fifty-three members of the House of Representatives from the Democratic Party have urged the US Government to urge Israel to lift the blockade of Gaza.

They warned of the dire humanitarian situation in the enclave in a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who described the Israeli blockade as collective punishment against Palestinians.

“The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza is untenable,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter, MEMO reported on Saturday.

“Ensuring that Palestinians living in Gaza receive humanitarian assistance is critical to securing the well-being of Gaza’s 2.1 million residents,” the letter continued.

Led by Democratic Congressmen Mark Pocan and Debbie Dingell, the letter called for securing changes that are “essential to addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

“Unfortunately, Israel’s recent air operations in Gaza have only worsened living conditions, inflicted $380 million in damage to the blockaded strip and required $485 million in immediate humanitarian and reconstruction assistance,” the letter said, referring to a recent report by the United Nations, World Banks and the European Union. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)