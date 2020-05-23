AWG Distribute Food Packages for Poor in Bedoui Village, Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Al Aqsa Working Group (AWG), an humanitarian agency from Indonesia distribute 100 food packages for the poor people in Baduni Baladiya Village, Ummu Nasir, North Gaza.

The activity was led by Abdurrahman Parmo, Head of AWG representative office in Gaza.

“We are grateful to have the support of the local government to provide a list of the poor who are eligible to receive assistance,” said Parmo in press release which is received by MINA on Saturday, May 23.

The humanitarian operation is actually routinely carried out by the AWG every year in the month of Ramadan.

In addition to the distribution of food packages, AWG also used to provide sahur meals and iftar for Muslims in Gaza, Palestine.

From the Central AWG Secretariat in Jakarta, Agus Sudarmaji, AWG General Chairperson added, “We are grateful to Allah that in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic this year Allah is still helping to fulfill the mandate of donors at the end of Ramadan 1441H”.

Agus continued, AWG with Maemuna Center, a special unit of women’s activities are raising humanitarian funds to help the Government and Palestinian people in dealing with the COVID-19.

Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta specifically embraced the AWG to take part in easing the burden during the COVID-19.

Health facilities in Palestine, both in the West Bank and Gaza are very limited to anticipate people infected with COVID19. The data is even found that for every 2000 Palestinians only provided one bed in all Palestinian hospitals.

For the purpose, AWG and Maemuna Center urge all Muslims to help by sending their fund through the AWG Account at Bank Syariah Mandiri or the Al Aqsa Haqquna Foundation account number 7457788996.

It is hoped that raised funds can be submitted to the Palestinian Government in early July 2020. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)