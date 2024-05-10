Global Boycott Campaign to Begin on May 10 in Solidarity with Palestine

London, MINA – A group of prominent rights activists announced Thursday they have launched a global boycott campaign beginning May 10 in solidarity with Palestine, Anadolu Agency reports.

The campaign, which was already endorsed by well-known activists including former British Labour lawmaker Keith Vaz, Burmese activist and genocide scholar Maung Zarni, and Malaysian social activist, film director, educator and political comedian Hishamudin Rais, is asking people to post videos in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, using the hashtag #RiseForRaffah.

Stressing that the initiative has no political leader or central organizing body, organizers stressed that the aim is to compel political leaders to take all measures to fulfill their moral, political and legal obligations to prevent genocide.

Israel has killed more than 34,900 Palestinians, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and injured over 78,500 since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)