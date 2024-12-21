Indonesian Legislator Proposes Bill to Boycott Israeli Products

Jakarta, MINA – Sukamta, a member of Commission I of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI), proposed a draft bill (RUU) to boycott Israeli products. This is seen as a form of Indonesia’s firm stance against the genocide committed by Israel against Palestinian people.

“We are aware of the many expectations placed on Indonesia regarding the Palestinian issue. Therefore, we consistently provide support to Palestine on various strategic issues, including efforts to boycott Israeli products,” said Sukamta, as reported by Parlementaria and quoted by MINA on Friday.

Sukamta also conveyed this in a meeting with diaspora communities from various countries in London, UK, on December 13. Sukamta attended alongside other members of the PKS faction in the DPR at an event organized by The Cordoba Foundation, which was attended by influential figures from the international community.

The meeting was also attended by representatives from the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in the UK. In front of the diaspora from various countries, Sukamta emphasized Indonesia’s long-term support for Palestinian rights, highlighting the country’s consistent rejection of the atrocities committed by Israel.

“The Indonesian Constitution upholds the independence of every nation and advocates for the elimination of colonialism on this earth. Therefore, we are consistent in supporting the Palestinian struggle for independence,” he asserted.

During the forum, Sukamta outlined various humanitarian efforts that Indonesia has undertaken in response to the crisis in Gaza. This includes consistently sending medical teams and even establishing hospitals.

“We also regularly send logistical aid for emergency needs to address the situation in Gaza,” Sukamta explained.

The DPR member, who is involved in defense and foreign relations matters, also touched on Indonesia’s unique position as the world’s largest Muslim-majority country.

Sukamta reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to pluralistic values while maintaining strong support for Palestinian independence.

“Until now, we continue to make the best efforts for the reconstruction of Palestine’s future,” said the legislator from the Special Region of Yogyakarta (DIY).

From a legislative perspective, Sukamta stated that the DPR continues to take various actions to defend Palestine. Specifically, the PKS faction has initiated a bill to boycott Israeli products.

“The PKS faction is working to advance the Draft Law on Boycotting Israeli Products and companies involved in the genocide of Palestinians to the Legislative Body (Baleg),” Sukamta stated.

In addition to discussing the Palestinian issue, the meeting in London also covered various topics, including Indonesia’s trade policies, potential pressure for normalizing relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords, and humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza.

“This discussion highlighted how Indonesia maintains its support for Palestinian rights while facing diplomatic challenges and complex regional dynamics,” Sukamta concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)