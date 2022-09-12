Palestinians Hold Soldiarity Stand with Prisoner Naser abu Humeid

Jerusalem, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs held Monday, September 12, 2022 a soldiarity stand in an act of denying ill-treatment and medical negligence the Palestinian prisoner Nasser abu Humeid is subjected to on daily basis, Days of Palestine reported.

Bahaa El-Din Al-Madhoun, the Under-Secretary of the Palestinian Ministry of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, during the solidarity stand declared that Palestinians proudly applaud the patience of the Palestinian prisoner: Nasser Abu Hamid. He also affirmed that Abu Humeid according to his mother, and his brothers is subjected to torture inside Israeli prisons in an unjust and cruel manner.

He added that the Israeli prison administration adopts the systematic policy of medical negligence towards Palestinian detainees as a purposeful and premeditated means of liquidating and killing of Palestinian detainees.

“We bear a tremendous responsibility to end the crimes committed by the occupation against Palestinian detainees as a result of the international community’s silence, hence we are grateful for the repeated request for their release since first initiated by Hamas.” He stated.

Note that 4,500 Palestinians are currently detained inside Israeli occupation prisons, including 400 who have severe and chronic illnesses, 31 women, and 500 administrative detainees. In the absence of strong pressure to stop the systemic inhumane abuses, the racist and fascist policies of the Prison Service Administration have a negative impact on both groups of detainees. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)