Palestinians Hold Marches Urging the Return of Martyrs’ Bodies

Nablus, MINA – Palestinians in Nablus on Sunday staged a march to urge the repatriation of the bodies of martyrs detained by the Israeli occupation.

According to a report by MINA’s contributors in Gaza, the march was part of a national campaign to retrieve the bodies of the detained martyrs and reveal the fate of those who were missing.

The marchers passed through the city centers wearing white dresses bearing the phrase calling for the repatriation of the bodies of martyrs.

Nasr Abu Jaish, one of the marchers, said the whole world should know that the bodies of martyrs have the right to a proper burial.

Meanwhile, Imad Ashtiwi, a member of the coordinating committee of the factions in Nablus, called on human rights institutions to pressure the Israeli occupation to return the bodies of the detained martyrs.

According to him so far, there are 81 bodies of martyrs detained by the Israeli occupation. (L-K-G/RE1)

