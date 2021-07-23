Palestinians Hold March Protest Against Establishment of Israeli Settlements in Nablus

Nablus, MINA – At least seven Palestinians were shot and injured and dozens suffocated on Friday as Israeli forces violently suppressed a peaceful march protesting the establishment of a settlement outpost on land expropriated from the village of Beit Dajan to the east of Nablus, Wafa reported.

Member of the Land Defense Committee, Salim Abu Jaish said Israeli forces attacked protesters with rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas canisters, shooting and injuring seven people. They all received medical treatment at the scene except one who was transferred to hospital for treatment.

Dozens of others suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

Beit Dajan has become a scene for weekly protests against the Israeli authorities’ move to construct new colonial settlements and expand existing ones at the expense of Palestinian territory.

The establishment of settlements on the West Bank violates international humanitarian law, which establishes the principles applying during war and occupation.

Moreover, the settlements lead to the infringement of international human rights law, said the Israeli information center for human rights in occupied territories, B’Tselem.

The establishment of the settlements leads to the violation of the rights of the Palestinians as enshrined in international human rights law. Among other violations, the settlements infringe the right to self-determination, equality, property, an adequate standard of living, and freedom of movement, said B’Tselem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)