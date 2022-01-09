Palestinians Call for Permanent Ribat in Al-Aqsa Mosque to Protect It from Occupation

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinians continue calling for permanent existence in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and to protect it from the schemes of the occupation and the ambitions of its settlers.

The Palestinian Abu Firas called on the Palestinians to have a constant presence in Al-Aqsa Mosque for its reconstruction and defending it.

Abu Firas, who lives in the occupied interior Palestinian territory, stressed that “Al-Aqsa needs us and we need it,” pointing out the need not to leave the occupation, which is trying to Judaize and divide it in time and space, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

Abu Firas is keen to travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque every Friday, holidays, and the entire month of Ramadan, on buses carrying thousands of Palestinians from the occupied interior territory.

He said, “every town in the occupied interior – the Palestinian territory controlled by the occupation – must send a bus or two a day to do Ribat at Al-Aqsa Mosque, and to defend it.”

He stressed the need to defend the Al-Aqsa mosque, “even if it costs the most precious we have, and if we sacrifice our lives in order to defend it, it is all cheap for it.”

He added, “The mosque needs a permanent presence for us in it every day, and that we do not delay in supporting it,” warning against of neglecting it and not supporting it.

Yesterday, about 60,000 Palestinians performed the first Friday prayer of the new year 2022 in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The preacher of Al-Aqsa, Sheikh Yusef Abu Sunaina, called on the Palestinians to keep praying in the mosque and to preserve it, and to protect it from the Israeli settlers’ attacks.

He warned of the seriousness of the situation in occupied Jerusalem, and stressed that the people of the city would not surrender to injustice and humiliation despite the suffering they live, calling on Jerusalemites to stick to their land and preserve their mosque. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)