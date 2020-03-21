Palestinian Youths Force Israeli Forces to Leave

Isawiya, Al-Quds, MINA – Palestinian youths in the town of Isawiya, occupied Al-Quds, blocked the invasion of Israeli special forces using firecrackers and molotovs, which attempted to storm their city on Friday at midnight.

Palestinian youths in Isawiya forced Israeli forces to leave the region after a violent clash between the two sides, thus quoted from Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Saturday, March 21.

In recent days, Israeli forces have arrested a number of young Palestinian men and women, including a number of children in the city of Isawiya and beat them.

The city of Isawiya was the target of a brutal Israeli attack since 9 months ago, they blockaded and closed the city streets, arrested hundreds of residents, imposed house arrest, and forced residents to pay high fines with the aim of expelling Palestinians to launch Jewish settlement projects.

Since occupying Al-Quds, Israel continues to seize and expel Palestinians in a series of judicial actions, including efforts to take full control of the Aqsa Mosque area. (T / RE)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)