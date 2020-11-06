Palestinian Youths Fight Against Israeli Invasion in Jenin

Jenin, MINA – A number of Palestinian youths in the Jenin camp fought back against the occupation forces that attacked the refugee camp on Friday morning.

Alray news agency reported that Israeli troops fired live bullets and grenades when facing dozens of Palestinian youths.

Meanwhile, Palestinian youths only used makeshift equipment to deal with the invading occupation forces.

The occupation forces stopped the invasion after capturing the occupation forces captured two young men, Najeeb Hawil and Ahmed Nashrati.

The Israeli occupation forces also raided the village of Zabuba, west of Jenin, and raided residents’ homes near the annexation and expansion wall. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)