Palestinian Resistances Announce Targeting Israeli Forces in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance groups announced Saturday that they targeted Israeli soldiers and vehicles in northern Gaza, resulting in several Israeli casualties.

In a statement, the Hamas group’s Al-Qassam Brigades said its fighters detonated a powerful explosive device against a group of 15 Israeli soldiers attempting to raid a house near the communications junction, Anadolu Agency reports.

The explosion resulted in casualties among the troops in the western Jabalia refugee camp, the statement added.

Since October 6, the Israeli army has imposed a tight siege on Jabalia, following an unprecedented escalation of violence in northern Gaza, marking the fiercest clashes since May.

In another statement, Al-Qassam claimed they targeted an Israeli armored personnel carrier with a Yassin 105 anti-armor missile north of Gaza City.

A third statement claimed an attack on an Israeli Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 missile in the Al-Tawam area in northern Gaza.

Similarly, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, announced that their fighters had destroyed an Israeli army’s vehicle with a barrel-shaped explosive device in the Al-Saftawi area in northern Gaza.

The Israeli army is yet to comment on the attacks announced by the Palestinian groups.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 42,200 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 98,300 injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)