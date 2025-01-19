Palestinian Resistance Warns Israeli Strikes in Gaza Could Risk Killing Hostages

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, warned that Israeli attacks in Gaza risk killing Israeli hostages held in the enclave.

In a statement, the Al-Quds Brigade urged the families of the Israeli hostages to demand that the occupying forces halt their bombing, emphasizing the danger to the hostages as the final stage of their release preparations is underway, based on a prisoner exchange agreement.

“The intensity of Israeli attacks could cause families to receive their loved ones in coffins,” the group said, stressing that the fate of the prisoners now lies entirely in the hands of the Israeli military,” the Al-Quds Brigade said in their statement.

The warning came just hours before the anticipated implementation of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which is set to take effect at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) on Sunday.

Qatar announced a three-phase ceasefire agreement on Wednesday to end more than 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been martyred, and over 110,700 injured in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to local health authorities. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

