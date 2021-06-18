Palestinian Resistance Shots Down Israeli Occupation Drone in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance managed to shoot down an Israeli drone during the Israeli airstrikes that were launched throughout the Strip on Friday, targeting sites belonging to the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

According to special sources, the Palestinian resistance shot down a drone of the Israeli occupation, in the western region of the Gaza city, after targeting it with anti-aircraft guns.

The spokesman of Hamas, Dr. Fawzi Barhoom said in a statement today, Friday, “If the Israeli occupation commits any foolishness targeting our people and our resistance, the Palestinian resistance, headed by the Al-Qassam Brigades, will not hastate to defense our Palestinian people and our holy places. This is a national, religious and moral duty, and we are determined to perform it and defend our people’s rights, no matter what the cost.”

MINA correspondent in Gaza said that the people in Gaza heard the sound of a violent explosion and watched a burning object fall in the western region of Gaza City, during the successive the Israeli occupation warplanes overflight above Gaza.

The Israeli occupation warplanes launched several raids on sites belonging to the Al-Qassam Brigades throughout Gaza Strip in response to incendiary balloons launched from the city. (L/MS/RE1)

