Al-Qassam Brigades Capture Three Israeli Drones in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, said on Friday that it had seized three Israeli drones carrying out intelligence operations in Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, Al-Qassam said its fighters managed to capture “three Zionist quadcopter drones” while they were conducting a reconnaissance mission in the Al-Jeninah neighborhood east of Rafah.

In recent months, the Israeli military has increasingly used quadcopter drones for operations, including targeted killings, launching grenades, and issuing evacuation warnings.

Separately, the movement reported that its fighters targeted Israeli forces advancing in the Al-Bareed area of ​​the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, using heavy mortars.

Clashes continue between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli forces on various fronts, especially in northern Gaza.

Since October 5, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza, allegedly to prevent the Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. However, Palestinians accuse Israel of trying to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, almost no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining residents in the area on the brink of starvation.

Nearly 4,000 people have been killed in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has waged a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 44,800 victims, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)